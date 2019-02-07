Man Injured In M1 Lorry Crash

7 February 2019, 14:59 | Updated: 7 February 2019, 15:13

Police siren

A man's been seriously hurt after four lorries collided on the M1 in Leicestershire this morning.

It happened around 3:20 this morning northbound between junctions 20 and 21.

The fire service and ambulance service attended the scene and a 47-year-old man was taken to the University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment to his injuries.

His condition is described as serious.

There were no reports of anyone else having been injured.

The motorway has now reopened.

