Man Hurt In Newark Attack

A man has been left with injuries to his head an face after being attacked in Newark.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 35-year-old man was assaulted by three men in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Officers say he was walking through Newark Market Place at around 3.15am when he was approached by three men, who asked him for a cigarette.

They then followed the man and assaulted him near the Argos shop in Carter Gate, Newark, kicking him multiple times to his head and face.

They also attempted to take his mobile phone, but fled empty handed.