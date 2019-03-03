Man Dies After Six Hills Crash

3 March 2019, 07:32 | Updated: 3 March 2019, 07:34

Police siren

A man's died after a crash in Leicestershire.

It happened on the A46, close to Six Hills, just after half 5 yesterday morininig.

It's believed to have involved just a single vehicle.

One of the occupants of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The road was closed while officers carried out initial enquiries but has since reopened.

