Man Dies After Six Hills Crash
3 March 2019, 07:32 | Updated: 3 March 2019, 07:34
A man's died after a crash in Leicestershire.
It happened on the A46, close to Six Hills, just after half 5 yesterday morininig.
It's believed to have involved just a single vehicle.
One of the occupants of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The road was closed while officers carried out initial enquiries but has since reopened.