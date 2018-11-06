Man bailed in connection with Nottingham shooting

A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detectives are again calling on anyone with information to come forward about the incident, in which a 24-year-old woman suffered an arm injury outside Das Kino in Fletcher Gate at around 10.20pm on Saturday 3rd November.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a serious offence and we are absolutely determined to bring the person responsible to justice and are today appealing for your help.

"Thankfully the woman who was injured was released from hospital later but this was a terrifying incident for her and could easily have been much more serious. Nobody wants gun crime on the streets so it is vital we get all the information available that could help the investigation.

The victim was injured following reports a man fired shots outside Das Kino in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, before riding off on a moped on Saturday.

The woman, 24, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police were called at 22:20 GMT.