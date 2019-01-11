Man Arrested And Knife Recovered In Hyson Green

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender With Ministry of Sound 10pm - 6am
11 January 2019, 16:21 | Updated: 11 January 2019, 16:23
Nottinghamshire Police were called to an incident in Hyson Green following reports of a person being seen with a knife.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday 11th January after a reports of a man seen with a knife in Hyson Green.
Police were called just before 9am.
A man, who was spotted with the weapon in Radford Road, was arrested in nearby Goodliffe Street, where a knife was also recovered.
See more Music, TV & Celeb News