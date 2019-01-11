Man Arrested And Knife Recovered In Hyson Green

11 January 2019, 16:21 | Updated: 11 January 2019, 16:23

Police siren

Nottinghamshire Police were called to an incident in Hyson Green following reports of a person being seen with a knife.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday 11th January after a reports of a man seen with a knife in Hyson Green.

Police were called just before 9am.

A man, who was spotted with the weapon in Radford Road, was arrested in nearby Goodliffe Street, where a knife was also recovered.

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Here's what the Kardashian-Jenner ladies are worth.

Kardashian-Jenner Family Net Worth Revealed: Kendall Jenner Is Supposedly The "Poorest"

News

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie have been dating for over a year now.

Charlotte Crosby And Joshua Ritchie’s Relationship: How They Met, Break-Ups And Pregnancy Rumours

News

Asa Butterfield fans urge people against making him the next 'Netflix boy of the month'

Sex Education: Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Asa Butterfield

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Olly Murs.

The Voice's Olly Murs: His Girlfriend, Hit Songs, Feud With His Brother And More

Olly Murs

Shay Mitchell played Peach in Netflix's You.

Netflix You Fans Are Totally Obsessed With Shay Mitchell As Peach Salinger

TV & Film