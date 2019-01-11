Man Arrested And Knife Recovered In Hyson Green

Nottinghamshire Police were called to an incident in Hyson Green following reports of a person being seen with a knife.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday 11th January after a reports of a man seen with a knife in Hyson Green.

Police were called just before 9am.

A man, who was spotted with the weapon in Radford Road, was arrested in nearby Goodliffe Street, where a knife was also recovered.