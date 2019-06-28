Man Arrested After Baby Airlifted To Hospital

28 June 2019, 05:29 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 05:30

Air Ambulance

A man's been arrested after a baby boy had to be airlifted to hospital in Derbyshire.

Police and paramedics were called to Steward Gate in Bamford just before half past three yesterday afternoon.

People living in the area will have seen a large number of emergency services staff, including police, throughout the afternoon.

In a statement police said the understood that members of the public may be alarmed by the news but their investigation is in its very early stages.

They added any updates would be circulated any when appropriate to do so.

A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

 

