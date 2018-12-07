Lincolnshire Man Jailed For Sexual Offences

A Lincolnshire man who subjected three young girls in Leicester to sexual abuse a number of years ago has been jailed for 12 years.

Gary Skinner, 45, of Simpson Court, Ingoldmells, Skegness, Lincolnshire, was found guilty on Friday 30 November at Leicester Crown Court of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 and five counts of assault by touching on a girl under the age of 13.

He was sentenced today on Friday 7th December to a total of 12 years in prison.

The conviction follows an eight day trial where the court heard how Skinner sexually abused three young girls in Leicester between 1998 and 2009.