Leicestershire Man Jailed Over Child Sex Offences

A man from Leicestershire's been jailed for sexual offences against a boy.

Adam Craig Pike, of Jersey Way, Barwell, was found guilty of raping a child under 13 and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Coventry Crown Court heard how the 30 year old befriended his victim, from Rugby, when the boy was just 12.

Pike then developed the relationship over a number of months, promising gifts in return for performing sexual acts.

It happened between 2015 and 2016 and he was arrested after the victim's mum reported it to police.

Detective Constable Scott Loughran, from Rugby CID, said: "Pike specifically targeted a vulnerable boy and exploited him for his own sexual gratification. He is clearly a danger to children having gained his victim's trust, promising him gifts, in order to satisfy his disturbing impulses. This is a type of behaviour typically associate with people who exploit children.

"The victim and his family have shown immense courage in supporting this investigation and trial. I hope this sentencing gives them some form of closure as they attempt to move on with their lives.

"Warwickshire Police is committed to investigating all reports of sexual abuse against children and I hope this outcome gives others the confidence to come forward."

Pike was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was found not guilty of two counts of rape and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.