Leicestershire Colleges Merge

Two Leicestershire colleges rated Good by Ofsted, have decided to merge, to offer greater opportunities to students.

Brooky Melton and Stephenson colleges will work together from Februray next year.

They hope to enhance the skills development for young people across the region.

A formal statement released jointly by the Chair of Governors from each College included the following: "…we are very pleased to be able to share the news with you that following a Structure and Prospects Appraisal, which included a competitive process, Brooksby Melton College and Stephenson College have agreed to merge.

Both colleges will be continuing to accept applications from students for the coming academic year.

Courses for current students and those already enrolled for September will continue as normal.