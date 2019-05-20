Leicester Man Jailed For Sexual Abuse

A Leicestershire man's been jailed for two and a half years and been ordered to sign a 10-year sexual harm prevention order - after being convicted of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Robert Moseley began abusing his victim when she was 13 years old, over a three year period from 2009.

On May 10th, 55 year old Moseley, of Bowhill Grove, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Moseley’s victim contacted police in April 2017 and in interview told officers that in addition to being sexually abused, Moseley was both aggressive and controlling in his behaviour.

Detective Constable Tom Haines, the investigating officer, said: “This abuse had a profound impact on Moseley’s victim. Despite trying to put it behind her, it became too much and she contacted police.

Moseley was found not guilty of two counts of indecent assault.