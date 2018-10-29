Leicester City Owner Among Five Dead After Helicopter Crash

29 October 2018, 07:11 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 07:21

Leicester city football helicopter crash chairman

Flowers, flags and football shirts have been laid outside Leicester City's ground - after the club's owner was killed in a helicopter crash.

60-year-old Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who died, when it came down near the Stadium after Saturday's match.

Capital's Alex Hulse is at the scene this morning.

 

Leicestershire Police said the others who died were Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, who were members of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, as well as pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

A sea of tributes have been left outside the stadium.

 

Online, players have paid tribute.

 

The devastating crash hasn't just hit Leicester hard, it's also affected the whole footballing community. On Sunday night, Wembley Stadium lit up in the colours of white and blue as a mark of respect.

 

Leicester South MP Jonathan Ashworth said it was "awful news", and added: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. Khun Vichai was loved and respected hugely across Leicester."

A condolence book will be opened at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday for fans and well-wishers to pay their respects, Leicester City said.

Leicester's EFL Cup tie against Southampton and the development squad's match against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday have both been postponed.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is leading the investigation into how the Agusta Westland AW169 helicopter crashed in what is believed to be the first accident involving an AW169 aircraft.

A spokesman added: "A team from the AAIB has been deployed to the site and is investigating. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the police."

