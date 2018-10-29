Leicester City Owner Among Five Dead After Helicopter Crash

Flowers, flags and football shirts have been laid outside Leicester City's ground - after the club's owner was killed in a helicopter crash.

60-year-old Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who died, when it came down near the Stadium after Saturday's match.

Capital's Alex Hulse is at the scene this morning.

.@hulsey1987 has more from the #KingPowerStadium after the devastating news was confirmed that Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of four killed in Saturday’s helicopter crash #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/rViimt8NAH — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) October 29, 2018

Leicestershire Police said the others who died were Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, who were members of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, as well as pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

A sea of tributes have been left outside the stadium.

Stewards at @LCFC have further extended barriers so fans can leave tributes after it was confirmed the club’s chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died alongside four others in the helicopter crash.



A pilot, his partner and two staff members also died #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/XkjHNk0j5A — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) October 29, 2018

Online, players have paid tribute.

Struggling to find the right words....but to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club. Thank you for everything you did for… https://t.co/FzTaXVejUg — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 28, 2018

Words can’t describe how I feel. A truly great, kind, loving man who will be missed so much by everyone.



I will never forget the Chairman’s support, not only during my time @LCFC but also during the World Cup RIP #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/66aGjGGwX9 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 28, 2018

The devastating crash hasn't just hit Leicester hard, it's also affected the whole footballing community. On Sunday night, Wembley Stadium lit up in the colours of white and blue as a mark of respect.

Leicester South MP Jonathan Ashworth said it was "awful news", and added: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. Khun Vichai was loved and respected hugely across Leicester."

A condolence book will be opened at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday for fans and well-wishers to pay their respects, Leicester City said.

Leicester's EFL Cup tie against Southampton and the development squad's match against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday have both been postponed.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is leading the investigation into how the Agusta Westland AW169 helicopter crashed in what is believed to be the first accident involving an AW169 aircraft.

A spokesman added: "A team from the AAIB has been deployed to the site and is investigating. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the police."