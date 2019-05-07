Jury Sworn In Ahead Leicestershire Woman's Murder Trial

A jury panel has been sworn in to try a woman accused of killing her newborn baby.

Hannah Cobley denies murdering the unnamed infant in April 2017 while she was living at a farm in Leicestershire.

The 29-year-old, of Broughton Road, Stoney Stanton, was charged with the offence by Leicestershire Police in August last year.

A jury of four women and eight men has been sworn in at Leicester Crown Court and is expected to hear prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC open the Crown's case on Wednesday.

Addressing jurors after they were sworn in, trial judge Mrs Justice Carr urged them to consider the case dispassionately.

The judge told the panel: "When judging allegations like this it is necessary to keep a cool head and to focus only upon the evidence that is placed before you. Please put aside any feelings you may have about cases like this."

The trial is expected to last for up to six weeks.