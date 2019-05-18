Jail For Men Who Plotted To ‘Flood’ Derbyshire With Cocaine

18 May 2019, 05:06 | Updated: 18 May 2019, 05:08

Derbyshire

Four men, who plotted to supply cocaine worth millions of pounds into Derbyshire from London, have been jailed.

The gang were arrested following an investigation into £1.3 million-worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis, three firearms and £500,000 in cash found at a house in Derby in May 2018.

Numerous empty bags and packaging pointed to a £35 million conspiracy over a two-year period.

Further enquiries by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), supported by Derbyshire Constabulary, led to the arrest of 35-year-old Benjamin Mousley and Liutauras Streckis, aged 36.

In November Alvydas Giedraitis, aged 42, was arrested and, latterly, 32-year-old John Devine was detained, with around £5,000 in cash also seized.

All four were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Mousley and Devine previously pleaded guilty.

Following a trial at Derby Crown Court, Giedraitis and Streckis were found guilty of their involvement.


On Wednesday 15 May 2019 the men were jailed as follows:

Alvydas Giedraitis, formerly of Silver Street in Enfield, London: 20 years.
Liuturas Streckis, formerly of Main Avenue in Enfield, London: 19 years.
Benjamin Francis Mousley, formerly of Friar Gate in Derby: 12 years.
John Martin Devine, formerly of Worcester Crescent in Chaddeston, Derby: 10 years.

They join Warwickshire man Ivan Graham, aged 35, who was jailed in October 2018 for 24 years in connection with the May discovery.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “These men intended to flood Derbyshire with cocaine, bringing untold harm to our communities.

“These lengthy jail terms have now closed the tap on their offending, indefinitely.”

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande tipped a drag queen $100 at a San Antonio club

Watch The Moment Ariana Grande Delights Drag Queen With $100 Bill Before Her San Antonio Gig

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish's has some crazy middle names

Billie Eilish's Real Name Has People Shook & Is Just As Cool As You'd Imagine
Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about how she handles social media trolls

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Discusses 'Nasty' Comments Received From Trolls And Calls Boyfriend Andre Gray ‘Perfect’

Little Mix

Billie Eilish spoke about Girls Aloud on the new Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Billie Eilish Chats Spice Girls And David Guetta Has New Music On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber use green screen in 'I Don't Care' video

Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Have A Wild, Mad Green Screen Adventure In 'I Don't Care' Video

Justin Bieber