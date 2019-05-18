Jail For Men Who Plotted To ‘Flood’ Derbyshire With Cocaine

Four men, who plotted to supply cocaine worth millions of pounds into Derbyshire from London, have been jailed.

The gang were arrested following an investigation into £1.3 million-worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis, three firearms and £500,000 in cash found at a house in Derby in May 2018.

Numerous empty bags and packaging pointed to a £35 million conspiracy over a two-year period.

Further enquiries by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), supported by Derbyshire Constabulary, led to the arrest of 35-year-old Benjamin Mousley and Liutauras Streckis, aged 36.

In November Alvydas Giedraitis, aged 42, was arrested and, latterly, 32-year-old John Devine was detained, with around £5,000 in cash also seized.

All four were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Mousley and Devine previously pleaded guilty.

Following a trial at Derby Crown Court, Giedraitis and Streckis were found guilty of their involvement.



On Wednesday 15 May 2019 the men were jailed as follows:

Alvydas Giedraitis, formerly of Silver Street in Enfield, London: 20 years.

Liuturas Streckis, formerly of Main Avenue in Enfield, London: 19 years.

Benjamin Francis Mousley, formerly of Friar Gate in Derby: 12 years.

John Martin Devine, formerly of Worcester Crescent in Chaddeston, Derby: 10 years.

They join Warwickshire man Ivan Graham, aged 35, who was jailed in October 2018 for 24 years in connection with the May discovery.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “These men intended to flood Derbyshire with cocaine, bringing untold harm to our communities.

“These lengthy jail terms have now closed the tap on their offending, indefinitely.”