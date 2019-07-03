Jail For Hyson Green Dangerous Driver

A man from Nottinghamshire's been jailed for more than 10 years s for causing death by dangerous driving.

Marius Caraleanu killed 48-year-old Omar Shafiq, when he knocked him over in Forest Fields, in the early hours of October the 23rd.

The 25 year old, of Randal Gardens in Hyson Green, has also bee disqualified from driving for 10 years and four months.

In a statement paying tribute to Mr Shafiq, his family said: "Our beloved son was taken from us on the 23 October 2018.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson said: "This was a difficult and technical case. I would firstly like to thank all the members of public who on that dreadful night went to help Omar. It was a traumatic event for all.

"There is no verdict or sentence that can bring Omar back to his family or take away the pain but I would like to thank Omar’s family for showing such dignity and patience."