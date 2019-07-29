Investigation Launched After Pensioner Hit On Nottingham Crossing

29 July 2019, 18:06 | Updated: 29 July 2019, 18:07

police notepad

An independent investigation is under way after a police car on an emergency call hit a female pensioner on a road crossing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had started an inquiry after being notified of the crash during a 999 call response by Nottinghamshire Police.

The collision between the car and the 79-year-old woman happened in Derby Road, Nottingham, just after 10.30pm, on Thursday.

The woman was treated in hospital for serious head and rib injuries, although they are not thought to be life threatening, the police watchdog added.

Police radio communications and accounts from two officers who were inside the vehicle are being looked at, and CCTV and dashcam footage is being checked.

Derrick Campbell, the IOPC's regional director, said: "We have made contact with the injured woman's family to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed events last Thursday evening to contact us to help with our independent investigation."

