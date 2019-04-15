Hillsborough Victims Remembered 30 Years On From The Disaster

15 April 2019, 16:58 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 17:18

Hillsborough

Liverpool and other partd of the country has fallen silent to remember the victims of Hillsborough on the disaster's 30th anniversary.

A silence was held at 3.06 - the moment the FA Cup semi final was stopped. 

The bells of the Town Hall were then rung out 96 times - once for each of the victims. 

A memorial service has also taken place at Liverpool Cathedral. Liverpool's players paid their respects to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy. 

Manager Jurgen Klopp and his first-team squad visited the permanent memorial at Anfield on Monday, followed separately by members of the youth team and women's squad. 

The city itself came to a standstill with a minute's silence held at 3.06pm, the time the 1989 FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest was stopped. 

Traffic going through the tunnels under the Mersey was stopped for one minute and the Mersey ferries marked the anniversary by sounding their horns, while families of the victims held a memorial service at Liverpool Cathedral. 

Klopp's side wore black armbands in their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, prior to which a minute's silence was held. "Parents losing children, children losing parents, brothers and sisters losing siblings, friends losing friends; we know this is part of life, but we do not associate it with going to a football match to support your team. 

Even now, that doesn't make sense," Klopp wrote in his programme notes for the game. "Most of the players you watch today were not born when Hillsborough happened. 

"As a club we have an obligation to ensure that we do everything we can to ensure they understand why it will always matter so much and why it is central to who we are, what we do and who we represent. "We will reflect, we will remember and then we will do our best to honour through our actions."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Viewers find out what happened to Ed Sheeran's character in Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones: Viewers Learn The Grim Fate Of Ed Sheeran's Character 'Eddie'

Ed Sheeran

Cheryl hasn't ruled out using sperm donors for future children

Cheryl Wants More Children And ‘Would Consider Sperm Donor’ For Another Baby

News

Dan Edgar has apparently already been unfaithful to Chloe Sims

TOWIE’s Dan Edgar 'Cheats' On Chloe Sims Weeks Into New Romance – As Olivia Attwood Breaks The News

TV & Film

Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Theme And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson throw True a first birthday party

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate True's First Birthday Together With Lavish Party

News