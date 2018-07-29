Frank Lampard Says Derby's Performance Is A Good Sign

29 July 2018, 12:11

Frank Lampard

New boss Frank Lampard says he's pleased with Derby's work rate since he took over.

Derby boss Frank Lampard told Capital David Nugent sets a great example to the rest of the team.

The striker scored one and set up the other as the Rams beat Wolves 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Lampard said he's happy with his side's work rate since he took charge.

 

 

Derby go into the season on the end of back to back home wins after having also seen off Southampton last weekend.

It was their last pre-season match before their Championship opener against Reading on Friday.

 

