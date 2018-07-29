Frank Lampard Says Derby's Performance Is A Good Sign

New boss Frank Lampard says he's pleased with Derby's work rate since he took over.

Derby boss Frank Lampard told Capital David Nugent sets a great example to the rest of the team.

The striker scored one and set up the other as the Rams beat Wolves 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Lampard said he's happy with his side's work rate since he took charge.

.@dcfcofficial boss says he's been happy with his side's performances in pre-season.



He spoke to #CapitalReports after yesterday's 2-1 win over @Wolves.#CapitalReports



( PA Images) pic.twitter.com/pVUry5BGNQ — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) July 29, 2018

Derby go into the season on the end of back to back home wins after having also seen off Southampton last weekend.

It was their last pre-season match before their Championship opener against Reading on Friday.