Former Nottinghamshire Teacher Jailed

A man who sexually abused two girls 40-years-ago has been jailed.

Former teacher and foster carer, Christopher Metcalfe, 71, was today (Monday 8 October 2018) sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Metcalfe, formerly of Cross Lane, Blidworth, denied the charges but was found guilty following a nine day trial at Derby Crown Court.

The prosecution was brought following investigations by both Derbyshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police’s Operation Equinox team, the force’s ongoing inquiry into non-recent sexual abuse.