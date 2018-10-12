Five to go on trial accused of belonging to National Action

Five people accused of belonging to the banned neo-Nazi group National Action face trial for a terror offence in March next year.

Garry Jack, 22, Daniel Ward, 28, and Alice Cutter, 22, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link, while a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was present in court on Friday.

A technical problem meant Cutter's fiance, Mark Jones, 24, did not appear.

They are jointly charged with membership of the far-right organisation National Action between December 17 2016 and September 5 2017, after it was outlawed by then-home secretary Amber Rudd.

The alleged offence falls under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, set a trial date of March 18 next year at Birmingham Crown Court.

Jones, of Wharf Street in Halifax, West Yorkshire, Jack, of Heathland Avenue, Birmingham, and Ward, of Highmore Drive, Birmingham, were remanded in custody.

Cutter, also of Wharf Street in Halifax, and the 17-year-old boy, a college student from Nottingham, are on bail.

All five will next appear in court to enter pleas on January 28.