Five to go on trial accused of belonging to National Action

12 October 2018, 16:10 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 16:13

Judge's Gavel

Five people accused of belonging to the banned neo-Nazi group National Action face trial for a terror offence in March next year.

Garry Jack, 22, Daniel Ward, 28, and Alice Cutter, 22, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link, while a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was present in court on Friday.

A technical problem meant Cutter's fiance, Mark Jones, 24, did not appear.

They are jointly charged with membership of the far-right organisation National Action between December 17 2016 and September 5 2017, after it was outlawed by then-home secretary Amber Rudd.

The alleged offence falls under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, set a trial date of March 18 next year at Birmingham Crown Court.

Jones, of Wharf Street in Halifax, West Yorkshire, Jack, of Heathland Avenue, Birmingham, and Ward, of Highmore Drive, Birmingham, were remanded in custody.

Cutter, also of Wharf Street in Halifax, and the 17-year-old boy, a college student from Nottingham, are on bail.

All five will next appear in court to enter pleas on January 28.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Little Mix make a public service announcement

WATCH: Little Mix Issue An Official Apology... For Snatching Your Wigs
Little Mix went head-to-head in a quiz with Tom, a die-hard Mixer

WATCH: Little Mix Challenged A Mixer To A Test On All Things LM
Perrie Edwards reveals the reason she's mean to her boyfriend

WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Admits She Puts Her Boyfriend Through Hell To Get The Perfect Picture
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently welcomed daughter True to their family

Khloe Kardashian Responds To French Montana Cheating Rumour With Cryptic Tweet

News

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan in the 1999 music video

Here's Every 90s Reference in Charli XCX & Troye Sivan's '1999' Video