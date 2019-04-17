Fire Crews Deal With Ongoing Incident In Newark

17 April 2019, 15:26 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 15:42

NEWARK FIRE

Fire fighters from across the East Midlands remain at the scene of a fire involving more than a thousand tons of metal.

12 engines were called to an industrial site in Newark just before half past 11 this on Wednesday morning.

People are being told to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area.

Area Manager Mick Sharman is the Incident Commander at the scene

He said “We are continuing to work with Nottinghamshire Police, The Environment Agency, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Public Health England to minimise the disruption to motorists and nearby residents, and we thank you for your patience while we deal with the incident.

“The A616 Great North Road is currently closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

“Anyone living or working nearby should keep doors and windows closed at this time, and we will continue to update our social media channels with information. You can follow us on Twitter and Facebook or tune in to your local radio station for information on traffic disruption.”

 

 

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson, said: “Nottinghamshire Police is assisting with a road closure on Great North Road, between the A46 roundabout and South Muskham, to allow the fire service to tackle the blaze.

A Public Health England East Midlands spokesperson, said: “Residents in areas affected by the smoke should stay indoors, keep their doors and windows closed, and tune in to the local radio station for advice and information.

