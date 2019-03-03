East Mids Weather Warning Issued As Storm Freya Blows In

Storm Freya's getting ready to batter the UK with winds of up to 80 miles an hour.

Forecasters have put out a severe weather warning from 3 o'clock on Sunday afternoon - until Monday morning.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for the East Midlands.

The Met Office confirmed: "Storm Freya will bring very strong winds, with some travel disruption and possible dangerous conditions late Sunday and into Monday."

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, and some roads and bridges may have to close.

Wind speeds will be highest in Devon, Cornwall, Wales and north-west England.