Derby man found guilty of Sinfin murder

A 40-year-old has today been found guilty of murdering a man at his home in Sinfin last year.

A jury found Talvir Singh Girn, 40, of Cloverdale Drive, Derby guilty following a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Girn was arrested alongside Kulvinder Singh Nath of Glencroft Drive, Stenson Fields following an incident on December 9 at a house in Lapwing Close in which Paul Steele, 53, was found dead.

Nath, who is 52, was also today found guilty of manslaughter.

The pair will be sentenced on Wednesday, July 10.