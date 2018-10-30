CCTV images released after armed robbery

Detectives investigating a robbery at a Jet garage in Breaston have released images of two men they are trying to trace.

A man carrying a multi-tool went into the Jet garage in Wilsthorpe Road at about 10pm on Wednesday, October 10 and demanded cash.

He forced the till and took a small amount of money, as well as a number of packets of cigarettes from behind the counter.

The man then fled on foot in the direction of Long Eaton.

He was described as white, and was wearing black trousers and a black puffer-style jacket.