British Couple Linked To Leicester In Silence Legal Battle

A British couple, with links to Leicester at the centre of a counter terrorism inquiry following a trip to Syria are embroiled in a legal battle with police chiefs.

It's because they're exercising their right to silence when questioned by detectives.

The couple were arrested when they flew into Manchester Airport early this year.

Both exercised their right to remain silent, and gave no comment answers to police questions, and were released pending further inquiries.

Their two children were also placed into temporary council care when they returned to England.

Social services bosses at Leicester City Council began family court litigation and asked a judge to consider what should happen to the children in the long term.

Police now want to examine the answers the couple gave when questioned during those separate family court proceedings - which were overseen at private hearings.

A High Court judge has ruled that statements the man and woman made during family court proceedings should be handed to Leicestershire Police.

Mr Justice Keehan, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, made a ruling in April after analysing the issue at private hearings.

But the man has mounted an appeal against that ruling.

He says there is no evidence that any crime has been committed.

Three Court of Appeal judges have now considered arguments.

They have analysed arguments from lawyers representing the man, the woman, police and social services bosses at a public Court of Appeal hearing in London and are expected to give their verdict soon.

Lawyers say the case could have implications for other crime suspects who also become involved in family court proceedings centred on children.

They have outlined detail of the case in paperwork prepared for Court of Appeal judges.

Judges have ruled that the children, who are now back with their parents, cannot be identified in reports of the case.