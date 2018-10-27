Boy dies after Ilkeston house fire

27 October 2018, 10:03 | Updated: 27 October 2018, 11:14

fire engines generic

Six year old boy dies after being found with serious injuries in a house fire in Ilkeston

The emergency services were called to an address in Ilkeston on Friday evening, following reports of a blaze.

The child was given CPR by emergency services at the scene, but later died in hospital.

Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement on Saturday: "We were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue to reports of a fire at a house in Shaw Street West, Ilkeston, at 10:40pm last night (26 October)

"Firefighters entered the property and found a six-year-old boy with serious injuries.

"The boy was taken to Queen's Medical Centre by ambulance, however, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Enquiries as to the cause of the fire are ongoing and a joint police and fire investigation will take place today."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.39pm on Friday
26 October 2018 Firefighters were called to attend a house fire on Shaw Street West, Ilkeston.

"Three fire crews from Ilkeston and Stapleford attended the fire.

"Firefighters using breathing apparatus and hose real jets entered the property and rescued a six-year-old boy, performing CPR until the arrival of paramedics. The boy was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre but was tragically pronounced deceased.

"Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to extend its thoughts and sympathy to the family and friends of the boy at this distressing time."

