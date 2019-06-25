Arrests Made After Nottingham Shooting

Three men have been arrested by police investigating a shooting in Nottingham.

It's after officers were called to Roundwood Road in Arnold on June the 8th.

The men, aged 20, 22 and 23 are being questioned on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

It is not believed anyone was seriously injured in the incident.

Armed officers made the arrests at Lexington Place, Plumptre Street in the city centre at around 1.30am.

There is a scene currently still on with officers continuing there investigations and working closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and rescue who are assisting with the recovery of items.