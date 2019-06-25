Arrests Made After Nottingham Shooting

25 June 2019, 06:05 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 06:07

Handcuffs 244

Three men have been arrested by police investigating a shooting in Nottingham.

It's after officers were called to Roundwood Road in Arnold on June the 8th.

The men, aged 20, 22 and 23 are being questioned on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

It is not believed anyone was seriously injured in the incident.

Armed officers made the arrests at Lexington Place, Plumptre Street in the city centre at around 1.30am.

There is a scene currently still on with officers continuing there investigations and working closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and rescue who are assisting with the recovery of items.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

This is the first rumoured contestant headed into Casa Amor

First 'Confirmed' Casa Amor Contestant Is Muscly Builder Dan Rose Whose 'Sights Are Set On Amy Hart'

TV & Film

BTS are releasing a mobile phone app so fans can 'manage' the biggest boy band in the world

BTS World: What Is The Mobile App, Is It Free And When Will It Be Released?
Harry Styles attended his step-brothers wedding in his Dunkirk suit

Harry Styles Recycled His Dunkirk Suit For A Wedding & Fans Are Losing It
Danny Williams picked Arabella Chi over Yewande Biala

Danny Williams’ Savage Coupling Up Speech On Love Island Infuriates Viewers: 'Did He Change His Mind Mid-Way Through?'

TV & Film

Love Island's Elma admitted to fancying Joe Garratt

WATCH: Love Island's Elma Pazar Admits She's Been DMing Joe Garratt After Crushing On Him

TV & Film