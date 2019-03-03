Armed Police Make Top Valley Arrest

3 March 2019, 06:42

Nottinghamshire Police generic

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested two men on suspicion of driving offences and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Armed police officers identified a Citroen Picasso in the Bestwood area which was believed to have been using false number plates at around 10pm on Thursday 28 February.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the Erewash Gardens area of Top Valley and arrested two men, aged 38 and 31, at the scene.

Both men have since been released under investigation.

