Aldi In The Midlands To Trial Plastic Free Loo Roll

A trial by Aldi will remove plastic packaging from packets of toilet roll, in a move where the retailer could save more than 900 tonnes of plastic a year.

Four-packs of its luxury toilet paper will be sold wrapped in paper rather than non-recyclable plastic in 174 stores across parts of the north east and Midlands from next month.

If the trial is a success, paper packaging will be rolled out across the country on all packets of toilet paper, saving an estimated 935 tonnes of plastic a year.

It could also be extended to cover kitchen rolls, the supermarket said.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: "Wherever we can find plastic packaging that can be removed or replaced with recyclable alternatives, we are determined to do just that.

"From taking shrink-wrap off vegetables to introducing paper and compostable bags, we are committed to ensuring that our packaging doesn't end up as waste."