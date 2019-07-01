Aldi In The Midlands To Trial Plastic Free Loo Roll

1 July 2019, 18:31 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 18:33

Aldi Wine Advent Calendar

A trial by Aldi will remove plastic packaging from packets of toilet roll, in a move where the retailer could save more than 900 tonnes of plastic a year.

Four-packs of its luxury toilet paper will be sold wrapped in paper rather than non-recyclable plastic in 174 stores across parts of the north east and Midlands from next month.

If the trial is a success, paper packaging will be rolled out across the country on all packets of toilet paper, saving an estimated 935 tonnes of plastic a year.

It could also be extended to cover kitchen rolls, the supermarket said.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: "Wherever we can find plastic packaging that can be removed or replaced with recyclable alternatives, we are determined to do just that.

"From taking shrink-wrap off vegetables to introducing paper and compostable bags, we are committed to ensuring that our packaging doesn't end up as waste."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Dua and Chris were reportedly seen 'kissing'.

Dua Lipa & Chris Martin Dating Rumours Have Been Shut Down

Curtis Pritchard's mum thinks her son's head wont turn

Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard’s Mum And Brother Reveal What They Really Think Of Amy Hart

TV & Film

Billie Eilish has opened up about her struggles with fame.

Billie Eilish Says Her Therapist Is ‘The Only Person She Can Talk To’ Now She's Famous
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Dress And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Were There
Chris Hughes cheered up girlfriend Jesy Nelson by dancing around the house

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Cheers Up Little Mix Star Girlfriend With Hilarious Dance Moves

Little Mix