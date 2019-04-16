€600m Raised To Help Restore Fire-Damaged Paris Cathedral

Around 600-million euros has been pledged to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris - less than 24 hours after a devastating fire.

A lot of that cash has come from France's wealthiest families.

In London, the bells of Westminster Abbey rang to mark the moment the fire started.

Doctor Ana Souto is an architechture lecturer at Nottingham Trent she's told Capital it's a reminder to make sure we keep digital copies of buildings in case the worst happens.

Meanwhile Leicester Cathedral are among those who've Tweeted their condolence.

The Prime Minister's told France's President the UK will support efforts to rebuild Notre Dame.

Theresa May says the building - "cherished across the globe" - is a symbol of the French people and the destruction was "truly heart-rending".

The relic of the crown of thorns and a number of priceless artefacts were taken from the cathedral to Paris City Hall for safekeeping.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo shared an image of the objects on Twitter.

"The crown of thorns, the tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place," she said.

Ashes from the blaze were scattered along the footpaths of the Seine on Tuesday morning.

Bridges on to the Ile de la Cite - the island in the Seine where the cathedral stands - were closed but joggers were free to take their morning run on the river banks either side of the building.

Crowds of people had come to view the damage and take pictures, while firefighters could be seen taking a break on the walls around Notre Dame's gardens.

Workmen could be seen on the cathedral's stone balconies, while scaffolding surrounds the area where the spire once stood.