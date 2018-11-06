18 reports of sexual assault in Derby City Centre

6 November 2018, 13:04 | Updated: 6 November 2018, 13:09

Police siren

Police investigate 18 reports of sexual assault in Derby City Centre.

Police in Derbyshire say they've now had eighteen reports of women and teenagers being sexually assaulted - in Derby City centre.

Officers say the reports are of a man riding on a bike - grabbing women and teenagers as he goes past.

They're now handing out leaflets in the city centre - which contain images of a man they want to speak to in connection with incidents.

DS Ryan Hockley said: "We believe that the incidents are all connected and we would like to identify the man in the images as we believe he may have information vital to our enquiries.

"Officers will be handing out leaflets and leaving then in business premises. There will also be some available in different languages.

"Our mobile police station will be at Matalan, Bradshaw Way on Wednesday, November 7 between 10am and 12 noon and outside the Quad on the Market Place between 2pm and 4pm. Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood team will be available to speak to the public.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande fans discovered her unreleased music being shared by Zandhr on streaming services

Ariana Grande's Leaked Album: Who Is Zandhr?

KJ Apa gets trolled by co-star Cole Sprouse's twin brother Dylan

Dylan Sprouse Mocked Riverdale's KJ Apa's Teeth & He Clapped Back With The Ultimate Photoshop

TV & Film

Justin Bieber did push ups for fans after his car broke down

Justin Bieber Got Roped Into Doing Push Ups For Fans After His Car Broke Down
Ricky Alvarez films his reaction to hearing his lyric in Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande's Ex Ricky Alvarez Filmed His Reaction To Hearing 'Thank U, Next' Shoutout
It's all over!

Post Malone Splits From Girlfriend After 3 Years Together