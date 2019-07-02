14 Arrests By Police Tacking Drugs In Leicestershire

Leicestershire police have arrested 14 people - as part of a major crackdown on drugs in the region.

They are all aged between 23 and 37.

Thirteen of those remain in police custody - while a 32-year-old woman has been released pending further investigations.

Chief Inspector Steff Shellard from the force’s operations support department, said: “Drugs ruin lives and cause devastation to communities.

We work closely with our partners and are committed to cracking down on those at the root of this type of criminality to ensure they are brought to justice, as well as safeguard anyone being exploited.

“Operations to tackle the misuse of drugs will continue and communities can help us in our efforts by reporting any concerns about the suspected sale and distribution of drugs in their area, no matter how small it may seem.”