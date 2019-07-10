YouTube Trio Jailed For Firearms And Drug Offences

Three friends, who appeared in a YouTube video glamorising drugs and guns in the West Midlands have been jailed.

21-year-old Shaun Barnhurst, 20-year-old Remi Carty and 22-year-old Kyle Esty were sentenced after an investigation by the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit.

The trio face around a total of 40 years in prison for offences including class A drug supply.

DCI Ronan Tyrer, from ROCU, said: “This has been a protracted investigation but diligent phone, investigative, CCTV and forensic work showed these three were all acting together in this criminal enterprise of conspiring to supply drugs and, in the case of Carty and Barnhurst, possessing firearms.

All were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 8th July.