World's Biggest Primark Opens In Birmingham

Five hundred extra jobs have been created at the newest and biggest ever Primark store, in Birmingham.

The shop, which is on Moor Street, opened on Thursday (11 April).

There was a lot of excitement about it's opening with around three hundred people waiting to get a first glimpse.

Some shoppers got there as early as 6am to wait for the 10am opening, which was moved back 12 minutes.

We spoke to these students before the store opened.

Spanning 160,000 square feet, it is the biggest of the high street retailer's 365 stores across Europe and the United States.

Primark's director of new business development, Tim Kelly said: "Our customers can expect a great experience at Primark Birmingham High

Street."