Woman Questioned As Police Investigate Selly Oak Murder

A murder investigation's been launched in Selly Oak after a man was stabbed to death.

Police are questioning a 53 year old woman, who was known to the victim.

The 52-year-old man, died in hospital on Tuesday following the alleged attack.

He was found with a serious stab wound in a property in Alwold Court, Barnes Hill, at around 1am.

The woman was originally held on suspicion of assault but is now being quizzed on suspicion of murder.

She remains in custody and detectives have been granted more time to question her.

A police spokesman said: "A man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terrible time.

"A woman known to him has been arrested but I would urge anyone with information which may assist our enquiries to get in touch via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."