Woman Dies Days After Being Hit By A Car In Birmingham

An elderly woman who was hit by a car in the West Midlands earlier this week, has died in hospital.

78 year old Eugenia Petrou was knocked over on a Zebra Crossing in the Northfield area of Birmingham just before 5 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

Her family say they're truly devastated to have lost a loving, caring mother and grandmother.

Sergeant Alan Wood from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.