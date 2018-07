Woman Dies After Fatal Crash in Kingstanding

A woman has died after a fatal car crash in Kingstanding.

It happened last night when police officers chased a a black Audi A3, which was believed to be stolen.

Shortly after the car collided with another car on Kingsland Road.

A woman in the other car was killed and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Four people who were in the Audi were arrested by police and taken to hospital.