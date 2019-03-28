Woman Charged Over Crash Which Killed Six Year Old In Smethwick

A woman has been charged with causing the death of six-year-old Jannatul Bakya by dangerous driving.

The young girl was hit by a car while crossing the road in Smethwick on 28th July last year.

She was with her father on their way to evening prayers when the crash happened on Oldbury Road - the six year-old died at the scene.

West Midlands Police arrested 27-year-old Andjele Vranjes of Beakes Road, Bearwood shortly after the collision. She is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court this afternoon (28 March).