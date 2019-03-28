Woman Charged Over Crash Which Killed Six Year Old In Smethwick

28 March 2019, 12:38 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 12:43

Janatul Bakya

A woman has been charged with causing the death of six-year-old Jannatul Bakya by dangerous driving.

The young girl was hit by a car while crossing the road in Smethwick on 28th July last year.

She was with her father on their way to evening prayers when the crash happened on Oldbury Road - the six year-old died at the scene.

West Midlands Police arrested 27-year-old Andjele Vranjes of Beakes Road, Bearwood shortly after the collision. She is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court this afternoon (28 March).

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Zara Larsson partied with Love Island's Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty

Zara Larsson Parties With Love Island's Dani Dyer And Samira Mighty At Karaoke Bar

News

Lauren Pope's millionaire boyfriend's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who Is TOWIE Star Lauren Pope's Millionaire Boyfriend Tony Keterman? Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Justin Bieber's Drew clothing label.

Justin Bieber’s Drew House Clothing Line – Where To Buy It, How Much It Is & More

News

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell shared an x-rated joke.

WATCH: Strictly’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Joke About Their Sex Life While On Holiday

TV & Film

Ariana Grande fans are impatient for her new song

Ariana Grande Drags Impatient Fans Who 'Didn't Even Know About New Song Until Four Hours Ago'

News