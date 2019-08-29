Woman Accused Of Murder Fails To Appear For Pre Trial Hearing

29 August 2019, 14:22 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 14:23

Birmingham Crown Court

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman accused of murder and fraudulently claiming her alleged victim's benefits.

A judge issued the bench warrant for Kathleen Salmond to be brought to Birmingham Crown Court, after she failed to answer bail for a pre-trial review hearing on Thursday.

Her co-defendant, 39-year-old Kevin Flanagan, pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing to a charge alleging that he murdered Lisa Bennett in the Weoley Castle area of Birmingham in 2013.

Flanagan has also denied preventing her lawful burial and fraudulently claiming her benefit payments.

Salmond, 40, of Farnhurst Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, has yet to enter any pleas to charges of murder, fraud and preventing burial.

The charges allege that the defendants killed Ms Bennett and "prevented the lawful and decent burial" of her body on or about May 9 2013.

The fraud charge alleges that they falsely represented to the Department for Work and Pensions that Salmond was Ms Bennett, and arranged for the transfer of state benefits into an account in Salmond's name between May 8 and 31 2013.

Ms Bennett, who was believed to be living in the Selly Oak area but was originally from Burton-on-Trent, was reported missing by her mother in May 2013.

Flanagan, of Redbrook Covert, Kings Norton, Birmingham, was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court for trial on November 5.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ed Sheeran could record new James Bond theme tune

Ed Sheeran Could Be Recording The New Theme Tune For James Bond

Ed Sheeran

Taylor released her album 'Lover' last week.

Taylor Swift May Not Do A Stadium Tour Of New Album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift

Liam Payne is celebrating his 26th BDAY.

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Throwback On 26th Birthday

Shawn Mendes launches charitable foundation for issues close to fans

Shawn Mendes Praised As He Launches A Foundation To Give Causes Close To Fans A Voice

Shawn Mendes

Anne-Marie asked Niall Horan for help with her golf swing

Anne-Marie Asks Niall Horan For Golf Lessons... And He Agreed To Teach Her

Anne-Marie