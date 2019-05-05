Wolves Boss Becomes Honorary Doctor For His Contribution To Sport

Nuno Espirito Santo has been presented on the pitch with an Honoury Doctor of Sport, by the University of Wolverhampton.

It happened on Saturday (4 May) after the side's final home game of the season, it's thought to be the first time a doctorate has ever been presented this way.

The honour recognises now Doctor Nuno for his contribution to sport across the West Midlands.

Since becoming head coach on 31 May 2017, he's led the club to the Premier League after a seven year absence, as well as taking the team to the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Honorary awards are presented by the University of Wolverhampton to people who have made a significant contribution to their field of expertise.