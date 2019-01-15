Wolverhampton Man Jailed Over Fatal Hit And Run

15 January 2019, 12:24 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 12:27

Rabin Mahmood WMP

A hit and run driver, who mowed into a pensioner in Wolverhampton, has been jailed.

19 year old Rabin Mahmood, of Bransdale Close, had been driving at a speed of at least 60 miles an hour when he struck Hopton Gayle.

Mahmood stopped briefly to check his car, and not his victim, before driving off. The teenager handed himself into police over two hours later.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no insurance and was jailed for three years and nine months, and 

banned from the road for four years.

Sergeant Alan Hands, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Mr Gayle was sadly in the wrong place at the wrong time and 

would have had no reason to fear for his safety while using a pelican crossing.

"Our investigations showed Mahmood was travelling at 61mph at least when he hit Mr Gayle. Then his only concern was to try and push his 

car bonnet down so he could drive off rather than aid the victim following his shocking actions.

"A family has been left devastated by the actions of Mahmood and we only hope this prison sentence can give them at least some comfort."

