Willenhall Sex Abuser Jailed

10 June 2019, 15:33 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 15:34

Dale Fellows

A man from the Black Country, who sexually abused a number of young girls over a period of ten years, has been jailed.

Dale Fellows, who's from Rosehill Gardens, has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

The 34 year old's also been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Sergeant Vicky Kelleher, from West Midlands Police, said: "Without the courage of the victims in coming forward we would not have been able to bring Fellows to justice.

"Their bravery enabled us to fully investigate and ensure no-one else will have to suffer sexual abuse at his hands in future.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ava Max delighted the crowd at Wembley Stadium

Ava Max And Her Asymmetrical Hair Took Wembley Stadium By Storm At Capital's Summertime Ball
Zara Larsson wanted to leak her new music

Zara Larsson Contemplated Leaking Her New Music After Record Label Issues
Calvin Harris shut down Wembley Stadium at the 2019 Summertime Ball

Calvin Harris Closed The #CapitalSTB & Shut Down Wembley Stadium With An Iconic Set

Calvin Harris

Danny Williams is joining the Love Island 2019 cast

Who Is Danny Williams? Meet The Love Island Newbie Who Modelled With Little Mix

TV & Film

Sam Bird wants Amber Gill to win Love Island so we can 'watch her steal the money'

Sam Bird Is Backing Amber Gill To Win Love Island As She'd 'Steal The Prize Money'

TV & Film