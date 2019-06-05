West Mids Ambulance Service Invests £40 Million On Ambulances

5 June 2019, 10:09 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 10:12

SECAMB

West Midlands Ambulance Service is spending £40 million on three hundred new ambulances.

It's set to maintain its position of being the only service with no operation vehicles more than 5 years old.

We'll see the first vehicle arrive in August and they'll be fitted with the latest equipment, including defibrillators and monitors.

They'll be manufactured using VCS's unique 'Core Capture' to make sure the ambulances are the most lightest and technologically advanced in the world.

Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: "Along with our staff, our emergency vehicles are our most important assets. The five-year replacement policy means our staff are able to respond in a modern, high quality, ambulance fleet that is reliable and efficient and as comfortable as possible for patients and staff.

"The innovation also means that we are saving money which can be reinvested into providing additional paramedics, which can only be a good thing."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Love Island fans are demanding Yewande Biala has more air time

Love Island Viewers Complain Yewande Biala Is Getting Less Screen Time Than Co-Stars

TV & Film

Join us as give you the latest lines and reactions to Love Island season 5, episode 2

What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Season 5, Episode 2 Recap

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus hits back at claims she 'asked' to be groped

Miley Cyrus Hits Back At Trolls Who Say She 'Asked For' Crazed Fan Groping

Miley Cyrus

Here are the songs and music that featured in last night's Love Island episode

Love Island Music: What Songs Featured On Last Night's Show?

TV & Film

Jonas Brothers' 'Lovebug' is about Nick Jonas' love for Miley Cyrus

Nick Jonas Wrote Jonas Brothers' Hit 'Lovebug' About Miley Cyrus