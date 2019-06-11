West Mids Ambulance And Paramedic Attacks Condemned

After a weekend of attacks on five members of staff and two ambulances vandalised, West Midlands Ambulance Service has spoken of their anger of what's happened.

The assaults over Saturday and Sunday happened in Yardley, Telford and Redditch, and thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

On Este Road in Yardley an egg was thrown at an ambulance as paramedics were treating a patient inside, the vehicle needed jet washing and is now out of service.

Later that night, a crew were in Erdington and found their windscreen had been smashed.

Craig Cooke, the Trust's Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer, said: "I simply do not know what goes through the minds of these horrible

individuals. Not only have I had five staff assaulted whilst trying to do their job, two ambulances have had to be taken off the road meaning two less vehicles were available to respond to 999 calls.

"Thankfully, our on-board CCTV has captured some excellent footage which will be passed onto our police colleagues to assist with identifying

and charging the culprits. I can only hope that the offenders are then handed generous sentences by the judicial system for their abhorrent

crimes against a 999 service here to help people in their hour of need."