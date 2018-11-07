West Midlands Police arrest suspected ram raiders

7 November 2018, 14:35 | Updated: 7 November 2018, 14:40

Police helicopter

Three men suspected of carrying out a series of ram raids at businesses across the region have been arrested.

It's after an early morning chase involving West Midlands Police’s dog unit, traffic teams and helicopter.

Police were called at 11.30pm last on Nov 6th after men armed with crowbars smashed their way inside a Co-Op store in Sedgley Road, Dudley, before trying in vain to prize open a cash machine.

They fled empty-handed but it’s understood they struck again just before midnight at a jewellers in Hockley Street, Hockley, and used a blow torch to cut through security shutters.

Details of a Land Rover used in both offences was radioed round to West Midlands Police units and at 12.20am the police helicopter spotted it in Billesley Lane – but not before it was used again to ram raid a money exchange shop in Kings Heath High Street.

Traffic teams pursued the car – understood to have been stolen during a burglary in the West Midlands – into Small Heath where it was abandoned near Walford Road.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Laura Anderson has had enough

Love Island's Laura Anderson Hits Back At Trolls Who Call Her ‘Old’

TV & Film

James Arthur's cameo on a Brazilian soap opera is everything

WATCH: James Arthur's 'Naked' Cameo On Famous Brazilian Soap Opera Is Everything
Cheryl revealed all on her new music.

Cheryl Reveals Her New Song ‘Love Made Me Do It’ Is NOT About Her Split From Liam Payne
Danny Dyer is good friends with 50 Cent after working together on the film 'Dead Man Runnin' together in 2009

Love Island's Dani Dyer 'To Break Hollywood' Thanks To 50 Cent

TV & Film

She looks great!

Demi Lovato Looks Healthy & Happy In First Instagram Post Since Leaving Rehab