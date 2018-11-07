West Midlands Police arrest suspected ram raiders

Three men suspected of carrying out a series of ram raids at businesses across the region have been arrested.

It's after an early morning chase involving West Midlands Police’s dog unit, traffic teams and helicopter.

Police were called at 11.30pm last on Nov 6th after men armed with crowbars smashed their way inside a Co-Op store in Sedgley Road, Dudley, before trying in vain to prize open a cash machine.

They fled empty-handed but it’s understood they struck again just before midnight at a jewellers in Hockley Street, Hockley, and used a blow torch to cut through security shutters.

Details of a Land Rover used in both offences was radioed round to West Midlands Police units and at 12.20am the police helicopter spotted it in Billesley Lane – but not before it was used again to ram raid a money exchange shop in Kings Heath High Street.

Traffic teams pursued the car – understood to have been stolen during a burglary in the West Midlands – into Small Heath where it was abandoned near Walford Road.