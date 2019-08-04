Wednesbury Burglary Victim Fakes Heart Attack

4 August 2019, 08:43 | Updated: 4 August 2019, 08:46

Police generic

A 69-year-old woman feigned a heart attack to deter a burglar who had broken into her home, police said.

Officers said the culprit fetched his victim a glass of water before continuing to take cash, jewellery and alcohol before making off in the homeowners' Suzuki Swift.

West Midlands Police said the suspect entered the home in Reservoir Passage in the early hours of Friday morning and woke up the victim in her bedroom "demanding money and making threats".

The suspect is white, in his mid 20s, slim, and spoke with a Black Country accent.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and a black jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague haven't split after all

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Respond To Split Rumours After Sparking Fears They’d Broken Up

TV & Film

The pair didn't see eye to eye in the villa.

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk Reveals Reason He Unfollowed Molly-Mae Hague On Instagram

TV & Film

Ariana Grande's new track 'boyfriend' with Social House drops Friday

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's music video 'Boyfriend' has fans obsessed

Ariana Grande ‘Boyfriend’ Video: Ari Becomes Jealous Lover In Epic New Music Video With Social House

Ariana Grande

Anne-Marie hinted that she could be collaborating with Little Mix

WATCH: Did Anne-Marie Confirm A Collaboration With Little Mix?

Anne-Marie