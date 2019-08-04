Wednesbury Burglary Victim Fakes Heart Attack

A 69-year-old woman feigned a heart attack to deter a burglar who had broken into her home, police said.

Officers said the culprit fetched his victim a glass of water before continuing to take cash, jewellery and alcohol before making off in the homeowners' Suzuki Swift.

West Midlands Police said the suspect entered the home in Reservoir Passage in the early hours of Friday morning and woke up the victim in her bedroom "demanding money and making threats".

The suspect is white, in his mid 20s, slim, and spoke with a Black Country accent.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and a black jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.