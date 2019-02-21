Walsall's Jorja Smith Wins Brit Award

21 February 2019, 06:32 | Updated: 21 February 2019, 06:38

Jorja Smith

Jorga Smith has been named best female solo artist at the Brit Awards 2019.

The singer from Walsall's had a meteoric rise to fame having worked with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Stormzy. 

She released her top 5 album, Lost and Found last June and won the Critics Choice Award at last year's Brits.

Handed the Brit award at the O2 in London by Nile Rodgers, Smith dedicated the honour to aspiring female artists.

