Walsall Man Jailed For Murder

17 January 2019, 15:05 | Updated: 17 January 2019, 15:06

Darren Barnes

A Walsall man has been jailed for life for the murder of his friend.

Edwin Bradley's body was discovered by police in his flat last July, after concerned neighbours hadn’t seen or heard from the 65-year-old for several days.

48-year-old Darren Barnes, of no fixed address - has been ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Barnes, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 16th and sentenced the following day to life in prison without the chance of parole for 18 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force's Homicide Unit, said: "This is a tragic situation where a man was killed by someone he trusted.

"Although this sentence will never bring him back, we hope it will provide some justice for his family.

"Barnes was a callous murderer who attempted to flee, but I am satisfied that he will now spend many years behind bars."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Rob Kardashian's high profile dating list from Adrienne Bailon to Blac Chyna.

Who Has Rob Kardashian Dated? His Exes & Short-Lived Flings Revealed

News

Netflix's Sex Education's Aimee and Adam are dating IRL.

Netflix’s Sex Education Couple Adam and Aimee Are Dating In Real Life & They’re Too Cute

TV & Film

Cheryl has been unlucky in love.

Cheryl Inundated With Offers From Fans After Revealing She’d Date A ‘Sainsbury’s Shelf-Stacker’

Cheryl

Camila Cabello already has an title in mind for her second album

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters
Fans can expect a live-action version of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame.

Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Film Is Getting A Live-Action Remake

TV & Film