Two West Mids Colleges Set To Become Technology Institutes

Two West Midlands colleges will benefit from £170 million of government funding.

Solihull College and University Centre and Dudley College will be two of twelve Institutes of Technology across the country.

Theresa May hopes it will "help end outdated perceptions" that university is the only desirable option for young people.

The institutes will be collaborations between universities, further education colleges, and employers including Nissan, Siemens and Microsoft.

They will specialise in delivering higher level technical training in STEM subjects like science, maths and engineering.

It's being done to boost the skills of teenagers to set them on the path to a high-skilled and better paid job at the end of it.

The institutes will be backed by £170 million of Government investment so they have access to state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.

Some will be located in refurbished buildings, others will build new facilities on new or current sites.

The first institutes are expected to open from September this year.