Two Men Deny Birmingham Teenager's Murder

Two men have denied murdering a youth mentor who was found with stab wounds.

Jordan Moazami, 18, was discovered fatally injured after an incident in Tennal Road in Harborne, Birmingham, shortly after 7pm on Wednesday April 24.

Hamed Hussein, 18, of no fixed address, appeared alongside 19-year-old Moshood Giwa, of Dimsdale Road, Birmingham, at the city's Crown Court on Wednesday, both charged with his murder.

Flanked by two security officers the two men spoke only to confirm their names and their not guilty pleas.

Hussein, wearing a red jumper, and Giwa, in a grey T-shirt, were remanded into custody by Judge Mark Wall QC.

The men are set to stand trial at the same court on September 30.

Following his death, Jordan's family paid tribute to their "beautiful baby boy", and bosses at community football club Continental Star FC, where he had been a youth mentor, described him as a valued "role model".