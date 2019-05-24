Two Men Critical After Cannock Crash

A collision in Cannock has left two men with serious multiple injuries.

Emergency services were called to Watling Street near to Longford Island just before 4am on Friday (24 May) morning.

The car left the roundabout and struck the front of the DFS store and before this had been followed by police.

Both men recieved specialist care by paramedics and were rushed to hospital in Birmingham.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Road closures on the A5 continues as police investigations are carried out.